Monday, March 18, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting in Harlem that left three men wounded.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday near Third Avenue and 112th Street.

Police say a 23-year-old and two 18-year-olds were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests.

