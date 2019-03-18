NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting in Harlem that left three men wounded.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday near Third Avenue and 112th Street.
Police say a 23-year-old and two 18-year-olds were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests.
