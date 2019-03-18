PROVO, Utah (AP) - The Utah Supreme Court has heard arguments over the possibility of a new trial for a woman convicted as an accomplice in a police officer’s killing.

The Daily Herald reports that no decision was reached when the court convened at Brigham Young University Monday to hear whether Meagan Grunwald should have a new trial.

Grunwald was convicted of 11 charges including first-degree aggravated murder for the January 2014 death of Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Wride.

She was sentenced in 2015 to 30 years to life in prison.

Authorities say Grunwald and boyfriend Jose Angel Garcia-Juaregui were stopped along State Route 73 when Garcia-Juaregui fatally shot Wride in his cruiser.

Grunwald’s attorney says she received ineffective assistance from her previous lawyer.

The state attorney says Grunwald was fully complicit.

