JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - A northeast Arkansas prosecutor has cleared two Jonesboro police officers in the fatal shooting of a homicide suspect.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said Tuesday that officers Bryan Bailey and Christopher Jefferson will not be charged in the March 7 shooting death of 46-year-old Rodney Fisher.

Ellington says in a letter to Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant that Fisher refused to drop a gun he was holding and was shot when he “raised the pistol toward officers.”

Fisher died later at a hospital.

Police have said the officers were investigating suspected drug activity and possible trespassing at a vacant apartment when they encountered Fisher, who was wanted on a murder warrant in the February shooting death of David Allen Marshall in Jonesboro.

