PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has surrendered to police following a two-week standoff sparked by a custody dispute.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 42-year-old Stephen Adam Cain surrendered peacefully Monday after days of discussions with negotiators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records say an attorney for Cain’s ex-girlfriend called authorities March 4 about a custody dispute over their 3-year-old daughter.

Police say Cain told them he considered himself a victim of the courts and barricaded himself and the girl inside his home about 178 miles (286 kilometers) south of Portland for two weeks while threatening deputies with “lethal force” and booby traps.

Authorities say Cain told them he would keep his daughter inside his home until she turned 18, but released the girl Monday before surrendering.

