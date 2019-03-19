By - Associated Press - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

ELKIN, N.C. (AP) - Three people have pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died in a wreck during a chase.

Citing a prosecutor’s release, The Winston-Salem Journal reports 23-year-old Dakota Kape Whitt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other offenses in the May 2018 death of Samuel Bullard. He was sentenced to serve at least 12 years.

Bullard pursued a car driven by Whitt that failed to stop at a checkpoint. The 24-year-old trooper struck a bridge support on Interstate 77 and was found dead inside his burning patrol car.

Whitt had two passengers - 20-year-old Michaela Cheyenne Harrison, and 18-year-old Mona Lisa Victoria Mullins. They were accused of trying to hide the car, and each received prison sentences.

Prosecutors say all three cooperated.

