The Border Patrol said that it caught more than 400 illegal immigrants trying to break into the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, during one five-minute span Tuesday morning.

The migrants came in two separate mini-caravans. One, with 194 people, was found at 2:45 a.m. after they came across the border wall near a local high school. Five minutes later a group of 252 people was nabbed in downtown El Paso.

Officials said most of the migrants were family members or unaccompanied children from Central America, enticed to come to the U.S. by lax policies that virtually ensure their quick release into the community.

On Monday Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she expects nearly 100,000 illegal immigrants to be encountered at the border in March, or a pace of more than 1 million this year.

