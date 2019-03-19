NEW YORK (AP) - A Bronx man has been arrested in the death of his 1-month-old son.
Police on Tuesday say 24-year-old Christian Rodriguez faces several charges including reckless assault that resulted in a brain injuring and assaulting a child under the age of seven.
Little Aiden Rodriguez was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital on Monday suffering from head trauma.
The medical examiner is to determine the cause of death.
Information on the father’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.