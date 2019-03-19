LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada coroner has determined the death of a man found in a desert area was a homicide.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported March 14 that 71-year-old Thomas Burchard died from blunt force injury to the head.

The Metropolitan Police Department says no arrests have been made.

Authorities say the Salinas, California, resident was found by officers shortly before 11 a.m. March 7 in an open desert area near the entrance of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Las Vegas.

Police say a man driving through the area with his children noticed a parked vehicle with a rock thrown through one of its windows and alerted authorities.

Police say officers found Burchard’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

