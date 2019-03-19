President Trump joined the debate about the Electoral College on Tuesday night, warning the Midwest and rural areas about the dangers of the proposal being pushed by several 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

In the past few days, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have called for ending the state-based system under which America has chosen a president for 230 years.

Mr. Trump warned of exactly of the outcome the Founders intended to prevent — a nation dominated by a few big cities.

“The brilliance of the Electoral College is that you must go to many States to win. With the Popular Vote, you go to just the large States - the Cities would end up running the Country. Smaller States & the entire Midwest would end up losing all power,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

“We can’t let that happen. I used to like the idea of the Popular Vote, but now realize the Electoral College is far better for the U.S.A.,” Mr. Trump said.

Part of the reason more Democrats are calling for a straight popular vote is that twice in the last generation, their party’s candidate has received more votes nationwide, but lost the presidential election in the Electoral College. Mr. Trump was the beneficiary of one of those rare events in American history, in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Republican George W. Bush similarly defeated Democrat Al Gore in 2000.

