Another prosecutor has left special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, the second major departure in the past week.

The departures are a sign that the Mueller probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election may be winding down.

Yahoo News reported Tuesday that Zainab Ahmad, a counterterrorism prosecutor, who oversaw the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has left the team.

“Zainab Ahmad has concluded her detail with the Special Counsel’s Office but will continue to represent the office on specific pending matters that were assigned to her during her detail,” Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement to Yahoo.

Ms. Ahmad was part of the Justice Department’s probe into Russian election meddling prior to Mr. Mueller’s appointment in May 2017. She signed the guilty plea for Flynn, who has yet to be sentenced in the investigation.

Ms. Ahmad is the second key Mueller figure to depart in recent weeks. Last week, the special counsel’s office confirmed Andrew Weissmann left and will teach at New York University as well as work on public service projects.

Another top Mueller official Brandon Van Grack let the special counsel’s office in October. Last week, the Justice Department announced he will handle a new unit focusing exclusively on violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.