PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police say a 59-year-old woman who was found dead in a downtown Portland apartment was strangled.

Authorities have released more details about the death of Patricia Grassi after her body was found Sunday.

Court documents show she was strangled with a blanket, and her partner, 61-year-old Gregory Vance, told police he did it because she was “tormenting” and “slapping” him.

Vance, who’s charged with murder, was ordered held without bail by a judge on Tuesday. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The court documents indicate Vance confessed to killing his longtime girlfriend in phone calls to his daughter and ex-wife.

