BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after police found them shot outside a north Mississippi police station.
News outlets report Batesville police checked on two vehicles in the police station parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police aren’t releasing the name of the dead person, and are describing the shootings as an attempted murder-suicide. Police say they aren’t seeking any other suspects.
The survivor was taken by helicopter to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.
