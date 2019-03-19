OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Ogden police say a woman and her adult daughter are dead and that it appears to be a murder-suicide.
The Police Department said in a statement that officers making a welfare check at a residence early Tuesday found 63-year-old Maria Villalobos and 31-year-old Bianca Villalobos dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say their investigation continues.
