By - Associated Press - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Ogden police say a woman and her adult daughter are dead and that it appears to be a murder-suicide.

The Police Department said in a statement that officers making a welfare check at a residence early Tuesday found 63-year-old Maria Villalobos and 31-year-old Bianca Villalobos dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say their investigation continues.

