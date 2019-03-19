Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein intends to hang around at the Justice Department “a little while longer,” despite reports earlier this year he planned to leave in mid-March, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Fox News said Mr. Rosenstein, who oversaw special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, has not yet given his two weeks notice. The report comes as the special counsel probe into Russian election meddling is widely believed to be winding down.

Mr. Rosenstein remains the primary connection between Mueller’s team and the Justice Department even though newly confirmed Attorney General William P. Barr now has the ultimate authority over the probe.

