BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi woman from Greene County says in a lawsuit that she suffered a miscarriage hours after a paramedic raped her in the back of an ambulance.

She is among six women claiming they were sexually assaulted by a longtime paramedic at ASAP EMS Corp., a Laurel, Mississippi-based company that provides emergency services in Alabama and Mississippi.

The Sun Herald reports all six women -three each from Greene and George counties - have filed lawsuits against James Lavelle Walley and ASAP for gross negligence, negligence and other claims. The suits were filed in Greene County Circuit Court after Walley was arrested in one of the cases.

The women are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and other losses.

