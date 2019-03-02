WACO, Texas (AP) - Former Baylor football player Shawn Oakman says he wants to try to enter the NFL after being acquitted of sexual assault.
A defensive end, Oakman was Baylor’s career leader in sacks and was pursuing a professional career when he was arrested in April 2016, two weeks before the NFL draft, and accused of raping another student.
A jury in Waco found Oakman not guilty on Thursday.
Oakman told KWTX-TV on Friday, “I want to play football at the highest level and just really finally get my chance.” Now 26, Oakman says he has been working out and is in good shape.
