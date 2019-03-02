HOUSTON (AP) - A 75-year-old man is accused of murder in the 1983 death of a woman who authorities have identified as his fiancée.

Noel Leon King Jr. is being held in the Montgomery County jail, north of Houston, on $300,000 bond. The Houston Chronicle reports King admitted to investigators that he fractured the skull of 28-year-old Teresa Brignoni during an argument, leading him to panic and place her body in his car.

King was investigated at the time of her death, but a friend provided an alibi. Investigators who re-opened the case interviewed the friend’s aunt, who says her nephew had told her he gave King an alibi.

King did not have an attorney listed in court records, and a phone number listed for him was disconnected.

