President Trump on Saturday announced he plans to sign an executive order soon requiring colleges and universities that accept federal research money to support free speech rights.

Mr. Trump made the announcement at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after he called up onstage Hayden Williams, a conservative activist who was allegedly assaulted while on a recent recruiting trip to the University of California, Berkeley.

“If they want our dollars and we give it to them by the billions, they [have] got to allow people like Hayden and many other great young people…to speak,” the president said.

University police recently arrested a suspect after Mr. Williams was apparently punched during the incident.

“First of all, he can take a punch…that was a hell of a hard punch,” Mr. Trump said. “Ladies and gentlemen, he took a hard punch in the face for all of us and we can never allow that to happen.”

“Here’s the good news - he is going to be a very wealthy young man,” the president said.

