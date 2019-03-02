BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A former upstate New York county official has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman he supervised.

A jury on Friday found Al Dirschberger guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act.

Dirschberger is the former commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services. He resigned at the end of 2017 while under investigation by police in Albany, where the incident occurred during a conference.

A 28-year-old woman said Dirschberger had sex with her without her consent. Dirschberger said the encounter was consensual.

He faces up to four years in prison when he’s sentenced April 12.

