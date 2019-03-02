MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says $60,000 in grant funding is available to make improvements to shooting ranges.

Projects that are eligible for the funding include redevelopment, noise abatement structures, safety berms, shooting pads and stations and construction or improvement of access roads and parking lots. The money may also go toward lead mitigation.

The deadline for clubs and agencies involved in the operation of shooting ranges to apply for the grants is by 4:30 p.m. on March 15.

The department says the ranges that get the grants must provide at least 20 hours of public use per month when in operation and be open at reasonable times for hunter education courses.

More information and a downloadable application can be found on the department’s website .

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.