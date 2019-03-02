MOUNT VERNON, Texas (AP) - An East Texas sheriff says a woman has been arrested on charges that she used a gun to take an acquaintance hostage on Valentine’s Day and held him for nearly two weeks in his house.

Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones says the 59-year-old victim escaped Wednesday to a neighbor’s home in the area near Mount Vernon. He’s been treated for injuries associated with being bound and beaten.

The sheriff, in a statement Friday, said the 43-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated kidnapping in the domestic disturbance investigation. Jones told KLTV-TV that the man and woman have known each other for about 17 years and she sometimes lived at his house.

Further details on the man and woman weren’t released.

Mount Vernon is 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) northeast of Dallas

