INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A 30-year-old school counselor at a suburban Kansas City school district has been arrested after investigators say she had sexual contact with a teen and was found with a loaded handgun in her purse that she kept at the school.

The Kansas City Star reports that Meghann Wells was arrested Friday after police learned Thursday of accusations that she had had a sexual relationship with a teen. Wells has been charged with possession of child pornography, second-degree statutory sodomy, furnishing pornographic material to a minor and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say the teen told authorities that Wells shared sexually explicit photos and videos with the teen and that the two had sexual contact at Wells‘ home last year.

Wells was escorted from Van Horn High School in Independence to be questioned. When she was taken to jail, police say a search of her belongings turned up the handgun.

