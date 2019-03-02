Prosecutors in New York City secured sentences Friday for two men who admitted to participating in a 2018 street fight involving members of the Proud Boys group founded by right-wing media personality Gavin McInnes.

Jake Freijo, 27, and Eryk Kaczynski, 22, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and were sentenced to five days of community service, outlets reported.

Both had been charged with attempted assault and riot prior to reaching an agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

They are among the first of several to be sentenced in connection with the brawl, which erupted near the Metropolitan Republican Club in upper Manhattan following an event featuring Mr. McInnes on October 2018.

Video footage of the fight showed several people brawling with individuals who had been protesting an appearance by Mr. McInnes, a Canadian writer who co-founded Vice Media decades prior to establishing the Proud Boys in 2016.

Police subsequently brought charged against the three protesters in addition to 10 men reported to be members of the Proud Boys, a group of self-described “Western chauvinists.”

Six other Proud Boys have pleaded guilty and are slated to be sentenced on April 5. Defendants charged in the case face maximum sentences of up to one year in jail.

Mr. McInnes issued a video statement distancing himself from the Proud Boys shortly after the fight, citing the criminal charges brought against Freijo, Kaczynski and others.

“I’m told by my legal team and law enforcement that this gesture could help alleviate their sentencing. Fine. At the very least, this will show jurors they are not dealing with a gang and there is no head of operations,” he said in November.

Mr. McGinnes has since filed a federal lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center, a watchdog organization that has designated the Proud Boys as a “hate group.”

