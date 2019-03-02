WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A woman has been arrested for dragging down a road a Delaware state trooper who was directing traffic.

Delaware State Police said in a Friday statement that 52-year-old Yira Graciano-Toala of Wilmington was charged with vehicular assault and other charges related to the incident.

The trooper was on foot directing traffic because the lights were out at an intersection. The SUV was stopped and Graciano-Toala began speaking with the trooper.

Officials say the officer became attached to the vehicle as it drove off and was dragged for around one-tenth of a mile (one-sixth of a kilometer), before he ended up in a grassy median. The driver fled.

It’s unclear why the woman had stopped to talk to the trooper. The trooper was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.