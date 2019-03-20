Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:

March 18

Dothan Eagle on a recent high-profile arrest in the 1999 killings of two teenagers:

Many criminal cases are cleared fairly quickly because of a combination of investigators’ expertise and perpetrators’ carelessness. Occasionally, investigators have little to work with and few leads to pursue. Some cases are never solved. Others, through diligent work, eventually yield results.

Police are hopeful to have identified a suspect in the 1999 murders of two Dothan teenagers, Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s Mazda sedan on the side of an Ozark street the day after the two got lost on the way to a party.

It’s the first real lead since the early days of the case, when one suspect emerged hoping to get reward money for injecting himself into the investigation.

The case brings to mind another murder that confounded police. In 1990, recent nursing school graduate Marilyn Mitchell moved into a Dothan townhouse, where she and her fiance were to live after their upcoming marriage. On May 15, her fiance found the front door unlocked and entered, finding Mitchell’s body. She had been stabbed repeatedly and sexually assaulted.

It would be six years before developments in DNA testing advanced to the point that semen collected from the scene could narrow the investigation to the men who had delivered furniture to the townhouse the day before. One of those men, Artez Hammonds, was by then serving time in Holman Prison for attempted murder of another woman. Hammonds was ultimately tried and convicted in Mitchell’s murder.

Similar developments led to the arrest of Coley McCraney in the Hawlett-Beasley murders. In the interim, innovative genealogical services have emerged to allow people to add their DNA to databases to help determine their origins and family lines. It did not take long for law enforcement to determine that the databases could provide breakthroughs in investigations. Ozark police sent the DNA to a laboratory, and the results led them to McCraney.

While a new lead is encouraging, it’s important to not get ahead of ourselves. McCraney is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. And while DNA provides compelling evidence, a great deal of police work remains to be done.

However, this development has energized efforts to solve a case that has been without solid leads for far too long. That underscores the value of diligence, and renews hope for closure for the families of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, as well as the investigators who have been haunted by these murders.

March 14

The Cullman Times on tax hikes:

Today it seems most Alabamians with access to social media have commented on Gov. Kay Ivey’s Reboot Alabama infrastructure plan, which includes a 10-cent gasoline tax that easily passed the Legislature and became law.

Perhaps some voters were surprised that a Republican-dominated Legislature easily increased the tax, which will help fund road and bridge projects as well as improvements to the Port of Mobile.

Local lawmakers were split in their voting. Reps. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope and Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle, voted no. Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman and Rep. Randall Shedd, R-Fairview, cast yes votes.

Throughout last fall’s campaign, the topic most discussed was the condition of roads and bridges. County commissioners, city council members, mayors and others have been pleading for better funding to address the crumbling infrastructure of county and state roads. Many residents and those investing to expand or introduce new industries have asked for the same.

With Alabama lagging behind most states when it comes to tax on gas since the last increase was 27 years ago, there were few options other than upping the tax, although the plan was not made public until recently.

Although not popular, the governor and the Legislature delivered what was needed.

The tax will be installed over a three-year period, beginning this summer. Millions of new dollars will be collected - more than $320 million annually. Lawmakers also wisely added stipulations that the Alabama Department of Transportation cannot touch the revenue for hiring personnel or constructing buildings.

One of the main criticisms of the bill, other than it increases the tax, is that it can be adjusted up or down with the National Highway Construction Cost Index and could increase up to a penny every two years. Some lawmakers are unhappy about that portion of the bill and want to look at amending that in the regular session.

Senators tabled a proposed change by Sen. Dan Roberts, R-Birmingham, that would have created a $40 million pool for tax rebates for low-income motorists, which Gudger supported.

Nevertheless, Alabama lawmakers have long avoided doing anything more than patching the budgets by borrowing from one fund to another. The state was literally left with few, if any, options to improve infrastructure while the economy continues to soar upward.

Criticism was expected and understandable in many respects. But many roads where buses and other vehicles travel are unsafe. Leaving the roads and bridges unattended is dangerous and irresponsible.

Before we leave this topic, there is one more discussion point.

Although we have little doubt Ivey would have easily been elected due to the state’s Republican stronghold, many of this week’s tax critics are those who loudly cried there was no reason Ivey needed to take the stage and debate both Republicans or Democrats prior to the November election, despite calls from the state media, including this newspaper, that debates only educate and inform voters. There’s a good chance a proposed gas tax would have surfaced during a debate.

Now it’s time to move on - the gas tax is on the books.

It’s our hope the Legislature, working in this spirit with the governor, will do more good for long-term funding of other statewide needs.

A lottery should be presented to voters, providing additional funding for schools, the General Fund, which budgets most public services for residents, and a worsening state prison system. Let’s make the 2019 regular session one that continues to push Alabama forward.

March 19

Opelika-Auburn News on visitors in the wake of a deadly tornado:

There are two types of visitors in our community these days with connection to the March 3 killer tornadoes: those we want, and those we don’t want.

Those we want include the many wonderful, heart-warming volunteers who have flocked to our aid from all around the country.

Officers at designated checkpoints have met volunteers from Colorado, Wisconsin, Virginia, New York, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas and Louisiana affiliated with major organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse, Days of Hope, the National Humane Society and many others.

Some volunteers arrived in small teams, others in big buses. Some flew great distances to get here and help us, others drove across the country.

Likewise the many emergency responders, including reservists from as far away as Puerto Rico working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross and other entities are here to help.

The encouragement, spirit and labors of love they bring us are immeasurable.

Because of the extensive and active support from first responders, organizations and volunteers in the state and region immediately after the tornado struck, killing 23 and injuring around 100, the National Guard did not receive a request for aid, allowing local authorities to continue managing the disaster.

The kind of visitors we don’t want? Vandals and scam artists.

That’s why Friday’s press conference showing a unified presence of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors from all levels was reassuring and meaningful when they warned tornado survivors and others in Lee County to only do business with paper-worked, certified home builders and contractors and to avoid big payments up front.

Meanwhile, the idea of looters leaves a bad taste in the mouth for these law enforcement officers still on guard who only two weeks ago risked their lives in rescue attempts and search efforts to help the helpless. There is zero tolerance for those who would come to Lee County to take advantage our people in such a time of need.

Fortunately, the reports of wrongdoing have remained minimal, while the steadily growing number of stories about volunteers and neighbors coming to Lee County as our supportive friends continue to amaze us.

To them, we say a most hearty thank you.

You are officially a part of Lee County Strong!

And we love you for it.

