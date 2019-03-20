YouTube terminated a channel that skirted the platform’s ban on Infowars publisher Alex Jones following the publication of a related report Tuesday.

Created in 2015, “Resistance News” was purged from YouTube shortly after liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America reported that the channel had recently uploaded material including video footage of Mr. Jones discussing last week’s mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The channel disappeared within hours of the report’s publication, and its previously uploaded videos were replaced with a notice that said the account had been “terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

“When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts,” a YouTube spokesperson said later Tuesday, The Verge first reported.

Mr. Jones did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

YouTube was among more than a dozen major internet companies that took action last summer against Mr. Jones, 46, in light of the company determining that his content had repeatedly violated its policies prohibiting hate speech, putting the Google-owned video platform in the same category as Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and Apple’s podcasting service, among others.

Media Matters reported that “Resistance News” had served as a “secondary channel” maintained by Infowars in light of YouTube terminating “TheAlexJonesChannel” and related accounts last August. “TheAlexJonesChannel” amassed more than 2.4 million subscribers prior to being shut down last summer, while “Resistance News” had garnered hardly 64,000 as of Tuesday morning, the report said.

“Resistance News exclusively posts Infowars content, and Infowars.com articles embed videos hosted by the channel,” the report noted.

Prior to being terminated, among the more recent videos uploaded to the “Resistance News” channel was a recent video of Mr. Jones discussing the anti-Islamic massacre last week that killed 50 people in New Zealand.

“I came out and I said, ‘I don’t know if this is a false flag,’ but I don’t know how he got these illegal guns,” Mr. Jones said about the suspected shooter.

“I’ll say this guy was a crazy person,” Mr. Jones continued in a clip cited in the report. “But where are the Muslim groups decrying Islamic terror attacks on Christians and others? You could hear a pin drop.”

Mr. Jones previously came under fire for similarly questioning whether the mass-shooting at 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut was a “false flag” attack, and he once said he thought there was a “90 percent chance” that the 2018 massacre at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Florida was a “deep state false flag operation.” He is currently being sued by lawyers representing the relatives of several children slain at Sandy Hook.

