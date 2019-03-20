The Justice Democrats PAC has removed from its board Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, who also had been her campaign manager.

According to a Daily Caller report, citing filings with the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs in Washington, the progressive star and Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti were de-listed last week.

The pair never told the Federal Election Commission of their positions with the PAC, which included “legal control over the entity,” while Justice Democrats was contributing to her successful campaign for a U.S. House seat in New York, the Daily Caller reported, citing legal filings.

Former FEC Commissioner Brad Smith had told the Daily Caller that if the PAC and the Ocasio-Cortez campaign were determined by the Commission as having operated together, it would mean there were “massive reporting violations” with the potential for putting Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and Mr. Chakrabarti in jail.

Neither the PAC nor Ms. Ocasio-Cortez responded to requests for comment from multiple news outlets about the Justice Democrats de-listing, though she has dismissed the underlying financial charges and has claimed racism and sexism motivates the conservative outlets investigating the matter.

Ocasio-Cortez attorneys had previously said she had been removed as an “entity governor” from the board in June 2018, but Justice Democrats only made a corporate filing to that effect on March 15, nine months afterward.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.