FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police are investigating after gunfire hit an apartment building.
Authorities say no one was injured when the gunshots hit the building about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. No one is in custody.
KFGO reports the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a number of 911 calls from residents in the area who reported the gunfire.
