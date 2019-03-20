House Democrats say they have secured the cooperation of the former White House communications director in their efforts to investigate President Trump.

A spokesman for Rep. Jerry Nadler, New York Democrat and House Judiciary Committee chairman, told CNN that Hope Hicks has agreed to provide documents requested by the panel in its sweeping demands of dozens of Trump-related persons and entities earlier this month.

Mr. Nadler’s letter to Ms. Hicks a detailed letter seeking “any personal or work diary, journal or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events” concerning Mr. Trump, the Executive Office of the President, his campaign and the Trump Organization.

The specific topics included the drafting of a 2017 press statement about a 2016 meeting in Trump Tower involving Donald Trump Jr. and some Russian officials, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s statements to the FBI, and the Stormy Daniels hush-money affair.

Ms. Hicks is reportedly a longtime confidante of the tycoon and reality-TV star turned president, but it’s not clear what information she might have. Her attorney declined to comment to CNN for the report Wednesday.

Republicans have dismissed Mr. Nadler’s requests, made to more than 80 persons or entities, as a fishing expectation and attempts to set up perjury traps.

Ms. Hicks testified to the House intelligence committee last year behind closed doors and reportedly answered questions about the campaign and the presidential transition, but rebuffed queries about her White House dealings, citing executive privilege.

