ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) - Police say what started as a romantic encounter ended in a fight and a Connecticut community’s first homicide in nearly two decades.

Kenton Dalton was held on $1 million bond after appearing in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday in connection with Monday night’s stabbing at a Rocky Hill apartment complex.

Police say the 39-year-old Dalton stabbed the victim seven times after the two men had a sexual encounter. The victim’s name has not been made public pending notification of family. Police say the suspect and victim were friends.

Dalton told police that the other man became combative after the encounter and he acted in self-defense. Police say he cooperated fully with the investigation.

WFSB-TV reports that the stabbing was Rocky Hill’s first homicide in 17 years.

