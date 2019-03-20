PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man is facing drug charges for allegedly making a delivery of two kilograms of fentanyl as well as a smaller amount of heroin to a confidential source working with investigators.
The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Josimar Delacruz-Reyes has been detained on possession with intent to distribute charges.
Authorities say late last month Delacruz-Reyes agreed to deliver the drugs to the source in exchange for a payment of $115,000. Delacruz-Reyes was arrested shortly after the alleged delivery, when he traveled to a coffee shop where he was expecting to receive cash for the drugs.
Authorities say a court-authorized search of his apartment turned up more drugs.
A message was left with the suspect’s federal public defender.
