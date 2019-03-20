LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating whether the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a crashed car resulted from a murder-suicide.
Police say officers found a man and a woman dead inside the car after another driver saw the out-of-control vehicle hit a curb early Wednesday morning.
Officers also found a gun in the car, which had a shattered windshield.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.