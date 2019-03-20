By - Associated Press - Wednesday, March 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating whether the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a crashed car resulted from a murder-suicide.

Police say officers found a man and a woman dead inside the car after another driver saw the out-of-control vehicle hit a curb early Wednesday morning.

Officers also found a gun in the car, which had a shattered windshield.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide