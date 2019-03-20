NEW YORK (AP) - A Long Island woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a newborn baby found inside a Queens hotel room last summer.
Police said Wednesday that 36-year-old Lauren Becker, of Seaford, has been charged with manslaughter. Information on her lawyer wasn’t immediately available.
The female infant was found lying unconscious and unresponsive inside a room at a Days Inn in July. Becker was also in the hotel room. Both were taken to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.