Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that she receives death threats “every day,” and blamed the “right-wing media” for it.

The New York Democrat and socialist star made the comments in an interview with the New York Daily News, explaining why she does not release her public schedule in advance on the advice of U.S. Capitol Police.

“It’s very clear that when right-wing media starts to heat up, that’s directly correlated to the amount of violent targeted threats we get,” said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez during a home-district trip Thursday.

“There’s clearly a correlation between the intensity of Fox News and Breitbart and all those folks and the amount of threats that we get,” she told the Daily News.

But she said she is visiting her home in the Bronx — her district includes parts of that borough and Queens — and thus feels relieved.

“I feel safest when I’m home, so that’s the upside,” she concluded.

