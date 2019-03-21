NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A former congressional candidate in Virginia says she running for Congress again even though she’ll be in federal prison.

Shaun Brown revealed her plans to reporters Wednesday before turning herself into authorities outside a federal courthouse in Norfolk.

The 59-year-old was sentenced last week to three years in prison for defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children. She continues to say she’s innocent.

Brown was the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 2nd District on the state’s coast in 2016.

She tried again in 2018 as a third-party candidate. But a judge removed her from the race after finding that Republican campaign staffers forged signatures to place her on the ballot as a spoiler candidate.

Brown said she plans to run in Virginia’s nearby 3rd Congressional District.

