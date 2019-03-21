Former President George W. Bush has seen quite a lot in his day, but on Thursday he crossed something off many weekend warriors’ bucket list.
Bush posted a photo on Instagram saying he scored his first hole-in-one while playing golf at the home of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.
With a sense of humor, Bush added, “Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age.”
Not everyone bought that he aced the hole, though.
“POTUS former, why are you holding a putter if you made a hole in one? #conspiracytheory,” one commenter wrote.
