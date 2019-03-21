ICE has had to turn loose more than 100,000 illegal immigrant family members over the past three months, a top official said Thursday, setting them free in border communities as the surge of people coming to the U.S. overwhelms the system.

That works out to more than 1,000 family members being cut loose every day, stressing not only Homeland Security but also the charities that are trying to help them, and the local infrastructure — including bus stations — that are trying to help them.

The numbers are so high that deportation officers are being taken from other duties such as scouring prisons and jails for criminal migrants and instead are being sent to the border to grapple with the new arrivals.

That means ICE is arresting significantly fewer people, even though overall deportations increased slightly in the latest numbers, which cover the final months of 2018.

“The current crisis that is occurring at the southwest border, the numbers that we collectively as a nation are seeing … is absolutely unprecedented,” said Nathalie R. Asher, acting executive associate director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division.

She said that’s stretched her force and made her have to redeploy folks from their usual interior duties to the border.

Officials at the National ICE Council, the labor union for ICE officers, warned in a letter to President Trump earlier this month that they’re being forced to oversee a massive “catch-and-release” operation.

They said ICE officers are pulled from duty on terrorism task forces and fugitive operations teams to help out at the border.

One particular gripe is that they are asked to ride along with Border Patrol agents taking illegal immigrants to bus stations, and then the ICE officers are told they have to be the ones to actually open the van doors and release the migrants. The ICE union officials said the practice appeared to be a way for the Border Patrol to say it wasn’t the agency actually releasing the illegal immigrants.

“Hundreds of man hours are wasted each day at a time of crisis on the border when the focus of our leadership should be streamlining efforts and eliminating redundant and unnecessary work,” the ICE Council officials said in their letter to Mr. Trump.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.