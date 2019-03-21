BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a string of arson fires that caused damage in southern Indiana.

The State Fire Marshal and the Lawrence County sheriff’s department are seeking tips to find the person or persons who set six fires in the Bedford and Springville areas. The fires were reported on Tuesday.

The fires targeted two occupied houses, a vacant mobile home, the Highview Baptist Church and open land. Investigators believe they were intentionally set.

Tipsters could get an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The Indiana arson hotline is (800) 382-4628.

