WASHINGTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of raping and killing a North Carolina artist as she was moving out of an apartment in Washington, D.C.

WTOP-FM reports 30-year-old El Hadji Toure, formerly of Maryland, was convicted Wednesday and is set to be sentenced in June.

Authorities say 34-year-old Corrina Mehiel was in the District as part of a work-study program at George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design.

Her body was found in the sublet apartment on March 21, 2017, a day after she was bound, repeatedly stabbed in her neck and side and sexually assaulted. Toure also stole her car and credit cards. He was arrested days later and has been in custody ever since.

