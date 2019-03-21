CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Officials say a 76-year-old inmate who was serving burglary, stolen property and conspiracy sentences has died at a Nevada prison hospice facility.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says James Kenneth Floyd died Monday at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

A cause of death was not disclosed. An autopsy was scheduled.

Records show that Floyd was sentenced in May 2014 in Las Vegas to five to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.