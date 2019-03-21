If you love Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and want to help the ACLU, you can raise a glass of Sam Adams.

Boston Beer Co. will release next week “When There Are Nine,” a Belgian Brut IPA dedicated to the jurist and liberal rock star, according to a Thursday report in the Boston Globe.

The title is “inspired by her famous response to the question ‘When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?’” the company wrote at an Eventbrite page announcing the launch.

“(We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg but our legal team, uh, dissented),” the brewer joked.

According to the Globe, the Ginsburg-inspired beer is a “pink boots release,” an annual nonprofit event March 29 to support female brewers and beer-industry workers.

“When There Are Nine” will be made public then at the Sam Adams taproom in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Besides some of the brew’s sales going to the Pink Boots Society, the event will have “a plank contest to benefit the ACLU’s Women’s Right Project, which Justice Ginsburg founded earlier in her career.”

Despite paying homage to Justice Ginsburg, Sam Adams got boycott threats last year from the left side of the spectrum.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone swore in August “I will never drink Sam Adam’s beer again!” after learning that Boston Beer Co. founder Jim Koch had praised President Trump’s tax-cut plan as allowing his firm to compete with foreign breweries fairly.

“We need to hold these complicit profiteers of Trump’s white nationalist agenda accountable!” the mayor wrote then.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.