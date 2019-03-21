WACO, Texas (AP) - The superintendent of the Waco school system has resigned after reaching a plea agreement on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

The Waco school district board accepted A. Marcus Nelson’s resignation Thursday night a week after he reached a plea deal on his charge that he was found with less than 2 ounces of marijuana in his possession. He had paid $500 to enter a pretrial diversion program. If he completes the program, the charge will be dismissed.

Nelson has said he was returning to Waco from an interview with the Houston school district board when he visited a friend. When Nelson mentioned he was having chronic back pain, the friend suggested that he try marijuana and provided a sample. A state trooper found the drug during a routine traffic stop.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.