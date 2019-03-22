The field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders joined Democrats on Capitol Hill in calling for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to be released to the public.

The findings of the highly anticipated report go a long way in defining the contours of the race for The White House and Democrats are eager to see whether it connects President Trump to Russia interference in the 2016 election.

“As Donald Trump said, ‘Let it come out.’ I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller’s full report public as soon as possible,” said Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont. “No one, including the president, is above the law.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren echoed that sentiment in an online petition that she blasted out to her supporters.

“Remember: This investigation has already resulted in dozens of indictments, convictions, and guilty pleas,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “The American people deserve the full report.”

Sen. Kamala Harris called for “total transparency” and for Attorney General William Barr to testify before Congress on the findings.

“A declassified report must be made public immediately, and all underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress,” the California Democrat said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.