President Trump met with leaders of five Caribbean nations at his Florida club Friday, hoping to find common ground on trade and what to do about the crisis in Venezuela.

“We look forward to spending a lot of time together this afternoon and discussing ways that we can be beneficial to you and you can be beneficial to us,” Mr. Trump said.

The president sat down with leaders of Jamaica, Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic and St. Lucia.

The U.S. is urging countries within the Western Hemisphere to denounce Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and support Juan Guaido, leader of the National Assembly who’s been recognized as interim president by more than 50 nations.

Mr. Trump’s administration is ramping up financial and diplomatic pressure on Mr. Maduro’s regime, instead of threatening military action, though the White House says “all options” are on the table.

