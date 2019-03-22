The Federal Emergency Management Agency violated the privacy of 2.3 million survivors of California wildfires and three hurricanes in 2017 by releasing their personal information, a government watchdog said Friday.

FEMA’s inspector general said in a report that the agency violated the Privacy Act of 1974 and Homeland Security Department policy, putting disaster survivors “at increased risk of identity theft and fraud.”

FEMA collects personal information from disaster survivors to determine their eligibility for federal aid. The agency is supposed to share with a contractor information about survivors such as their full name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

But the inspector general said FEMA improperly released more information about the survivors, including their street address, the name of their bank, their electronic funds transfer number and their bank transit number.

The survivors were victims of the California wildfires, and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

FEMA said it is taking steps “to assess and mitigate this privacy incident,” including deploying a team of cybersecurity personnel to the contractor’s facilities, the report said.

The agency said its investigators found “no indication of intrusion within the last 30 days,” although FEMA also learned that the contractor did not maintain logs past 30 days.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.