The White House said Friday that the Islamic State’s territorial caliphate in Syria has been 100 percent wiped out.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders showed reporters maps of Islamic State, or ISIS, territory in 2014, when it controlled large swaths of the war-torn nation, and of Syria today, with all the previous Islamic State areas defeated by U.S. and allied forces.

Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan briefed President Trump about the developments during a flight on Air Force One to Florida.

Mr. Trump tweeted Friday about the terrorist group, “ISIS uses the internet better than almost anyone, but for all of those susceptible to ISIS propaganda, they are now being beaten badly at every level.”

Apparently aiming his comments at potential Islamic State recruits, Mr. Trump added, “There is nothing to admire about them, they will always try to show a glimmer of vicious hope, but they are losers and barely breathing. Think about that before you destroy your lives and the lives of your family!

Mr. Trump told reporters upon arriving in Florida, “You guys can have the map. Congratulations.”

