An Alabama gas station clerk foiled an attempted robbery because he had his machete at the ready.

Surveillance footage released by the Huntsville Police Department shows two knife-wielding suspects getting more than they bargained for during the early Saturday robbery attempt. Their small blades were no match for the Conoco employee’s machete — and his willingness to use it.

Police arrested Seth Holcomb, 32, and Laney Nicholson, 33, shortly after the 3:15 a.m. incident, a local NBC affiliate reported.

“Holcomb entered and actually started to buy something, which he did, then started to buy something else going back and forth to his car as if he was building the nerve to make his move,” Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department, said. “In his second trip to the counter he pulls his knife to demand cash and the clerk pulls his bigger knife.”

The clerk, whose identity was not publicly released, quickly turned the tables on the aggressors, chasing them outside and smashing their getaway vehicle with the machete.

Authorities charged both suspects with first-degree robbery and criminal mischief.

Mr. Holcomb received an additional charge of theft of property in the fourth degree, while Ms. Nicholson was charged with assault in the third degree, Newsweek reported.

