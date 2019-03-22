BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who was chased out of a home by a machete-wielding father whose 14-year-old daughter he was sexually assaulting has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 24-year-old Andre Joseph, of Ansonia, told a judge at sentencing Friday he didn’t know the girl’s age but took responsibility for his actions. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Prosecutors say the father woke in the early morning of May 22, 2015 when he heard noises, opened the girl’s bedroom door, and saw his daughter being sexually assaulted by two men. The father grabbed a machete and chased the two men, cutting Joseph in the hand.

The girl met the suspects through Facebook. The second suspect awaits sentencing.

