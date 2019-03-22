KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia man accused of trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in February now faces new charges.
The Columbia Tribune reports that 42-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster was originally charged March 4 with maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance. A grand jury indictment on Wednesday replaced that charge with two new counts - using explosive material to maliciously damage federal property and malicious use of explosive materials.
An attorney for Kaster didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The clinic was empty when the pre-dawn fire broke out Feb. 10 . Authorities allege that Kaster broke th glass front door and threw in a “Molotov cocktail-type device.”
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com
