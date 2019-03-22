City Council members on Thursday approved a food and retail contract at the San Antonio International Airport that excludes Chick-fil-A from the agreement over what one member described as a “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

Council members voted 6-4 to approve a seven-year agreement with Paradies Lagardère after the agreement had been amended to strike Chick-fil-A from consideration.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion,” District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño said in a statement Thursday. “San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.

“Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies,” Mr. Treviño said.

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A called the decision “unfortunate.”

“The press release issued by Council member Treviño was the first we heard of his motion and its approval by the San Antonio City Council. We agree with him that everyone is and should feel welcome at Chick-fil-A,” the company said in a statement to Fox News. “We have a fundamental code of conduct at Chick-fil-A: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

“We would still welcome the opportunity to have a thoughtful dialogue with the city council and plan to reach out to them,” the company said. “It’s unfortunate that mischaracterizations of our brand have led to decisions like this.”

Chick-fil-A made headlines Wednesday after the left-wing ThinkProgress released a report saying the Chick-fil-A Foundation donated $1.8 million in 2017 to Christian and socially conservative groups with an alleged history of anti-LGBTQ bias.

The report renewed criticism of the fast-food chain that first started in 2012 after CEO Dan Cathy, a conservative Christian, revealed his disapproval of gay marriage. His comments and Chick-fil-A’s history of donating to socially conservative organizations sparked nationwide calls for a boycott, which only seemed to bolster the company’s success. The chicken chain is currently on track to become the third-largest fast-food chain in the United States.

